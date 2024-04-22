BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 370.59% from the stock’s previous close.
BM Technologies Price Performance
Shares of BMTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. 5,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.01. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.
BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a negative return on equity of 46.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
BM Technologies Company Profile
BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.
