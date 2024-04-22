BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 370.59% from the stock’s previous close.

BM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BMTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. 5,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.01. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a negative return on equity of 46.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies

BM Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BM Technologies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:BMTX Free Report ) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,626 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 5.44% of BM Technologies worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.