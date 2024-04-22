BP (LON:BP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.22) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.89% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.45) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 525 ($6.54) to GBX 510 ($6.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 617.89 ($7.69).
In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($463.39). Insiders acquired 82 shares of company stock valued at $41,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
