Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.24 ($0.08), with a volume of 180663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of £3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.50 and a beta of -0.51.

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

