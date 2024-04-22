Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $55.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $555.04. 16,449,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $605.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

