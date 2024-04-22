Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.