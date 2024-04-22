Brokerages Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) PT at $6.54

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.54.

Separately, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

iQIYI Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.27. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

