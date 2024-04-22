Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) PT at $83.00

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $74.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

