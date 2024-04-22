Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

BMBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.91.

Get Bumble alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMBL

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -339.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bumble

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 43.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.