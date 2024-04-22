Burt Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 6.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $22,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

GLDM stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,836,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,211. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.