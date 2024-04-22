Burt Wealth Advisors Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,186 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,354,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,708,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,625. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

