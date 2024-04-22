Burt Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 403.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 688.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 407.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 398.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 296,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,083. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.