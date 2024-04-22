Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 1,540 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,912,000 after buying an additional 4,089,150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CSX by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,160,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in CSX by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,752,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,685 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,958,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

