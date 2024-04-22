Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 162 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,244 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 98.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,229,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,136,000 after purchasing an additional 611,400 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.16. The stock had a trading volume of 656,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,672. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.