Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 448 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.89. 101,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,773. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $76.26.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.