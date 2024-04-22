Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 448 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.89. 101,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,773. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $76.26.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
