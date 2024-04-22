Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.880-5.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.88-$5.98 EPS.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.37. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $194.01 and a one year high of $327.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $318.10.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,544 shares of company stock worth $53,581,207 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

