Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $322.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $302.00 to $322.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $318.10.

CDNS stock opened at $280.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $194.01 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,544 shares of company stock worth $53,581,207 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

