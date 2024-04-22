Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.88-$5.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.56-$4.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-$1.24 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $285.02. 2,381,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $194.01 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.37.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $318.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,544 shares of company stock worth $53,581,207 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.