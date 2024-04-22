California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,129,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 251,326 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of Pfizer worth $521,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 193,726 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,601,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.26. 35,667,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,342,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.