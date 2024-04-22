California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,027,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 177,042 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $482,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,440. The company has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $216.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.92 and its 200-day moving average is $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

