California Public Employees Retirement System Has $758.87 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,538,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $758,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,853,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,810,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

