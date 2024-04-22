California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Honeywell International worth $364,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,669 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

