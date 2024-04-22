California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,280,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,572 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $575,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 148,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,561 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,168,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,780,043. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

