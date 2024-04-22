California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,434 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,004,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,434 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $314,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,044,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI traded up $5.58 on Monday, reaching $345.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,227. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $355.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.16. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

