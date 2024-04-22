California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,531,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,783 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.70% of CME Group worth $533,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded up $2.44 on Monday, reaching $215.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.83.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.70.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

