Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.0 million-$203.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.8 million. Calix also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.03-0.09 EPS.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NYSE CALX traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $29.56. 1,413,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,632. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.65. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

