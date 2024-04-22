Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$190.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$183.36.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$2.31 on Monday, hitting C$177.78. The company had a trading volume of 423,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,354. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$175.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.