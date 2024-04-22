Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares Up 1.4%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.89. 1,294,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,588,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Canoo Trading Up 3.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $189.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canoo by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 729,236 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Canoo by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canoo by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

