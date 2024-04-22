Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,037 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 424,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 269,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,276,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 945,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,131,197. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

