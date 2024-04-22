Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,252 Shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 86,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 585.6% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 54,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the period.

Shares of BSTP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.30. 7,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,171. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.69.

About Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

