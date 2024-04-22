Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Southern by 1,021.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 690,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,894. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $739,587. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

