Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,724 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 591.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 225,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after buying an additional 193,278 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,042,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $224,789,000 after buying an additional 246,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.56. 758,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average of $107.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

