Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 757 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.57. 2,669,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,746,847. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

