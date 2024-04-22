Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded down $24.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,961.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,541. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,005.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,761.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.