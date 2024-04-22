Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $99.60.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

