Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,013 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 122,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOTG stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27.

The VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (MOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Wide Moat Focus index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

