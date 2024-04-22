Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VUG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.96. The stock had a trading volume of 187,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,051. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.98 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.67.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

