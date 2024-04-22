Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 43.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 6.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BJUN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. 660 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $89.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

