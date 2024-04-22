Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Teradyne by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,164,000 after buying an additional 654,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,867,000 after buying an additional 476,763 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after buying an additional 437,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,329,000 after buying an additional 419,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.87. The company had a trading volume of 376,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.39. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

