Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 46,501 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,370. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.