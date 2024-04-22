Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $19.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $726.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $369.76 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $690.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $763.96 and its 200 day moving average is $660.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

