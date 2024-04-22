Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 118 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NUE traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.54. 181,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.19 and a 200 day moving average of $173.81. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.83.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

