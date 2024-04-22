Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 109.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 80.9% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $456.43. The company had a trading volume of 474,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,159. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,630 shares of company stock valued at $68,440,330 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

