Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,089. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $332.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

