Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,324 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.53. The company had a trading volume of 467,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,095. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average is $106.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

