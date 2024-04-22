Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 404 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.97. 1,372,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,358,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $84.29 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,738. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

