Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,718 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $28,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 5.0 %

CAH stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.83. 5,287,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.41.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

