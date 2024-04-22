Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Shares Gap Down to $108.19

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $108.19, but opened at $103.85. Cardinal Health shares last traded at $101.78, with a volume of 2,369,935 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.41.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,290,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cardinal Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 126,668 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

