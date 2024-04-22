Cardiol Therapeutics’ (CRDL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.43. 51,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,464. The company has a market cap of C$158.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 5.29. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.74 and a 52 week high of C$2.94.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
