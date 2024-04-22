Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. 12,398,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,906,785. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.9% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $1,317,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

