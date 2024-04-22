Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRI. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $71.75 on Thursday. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

